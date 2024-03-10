Justice Ministry begins criminal investigation into Boeing plane explosion

(MENAFN) According to a report by the Wall Street Journal published on Saturday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a criminal investigation into the Boeing jetliner incident that occurred in January, resulting in a significant blowout on an Alaska Airlines plane. Citing sources familiar with the matter and related documents, the newspaper revealed that investigators have reached out to several passengers and crew members, including pilots and flight attendants, who were onboard the flight on January 5th when the incident occurred.



The Boeing aircraft, operated by Alaska Airlines, experienced the blowout approximately seven minutes after departing from Portland, Oregon, compelling the pilots to execute an emergency landing. The incident drew increased scrutiny towards Boeing, particularly after it was revealed that a panel intended to cover an additional emergency door on a Max 9 jet had detached. Fortunately, there were no reports of serious injuries resulting from the incident.



Alaska Airlines issued a prepared statement in response to news of the investigation, expressing cooperation with the DOJ's inquiries and asserting that they do not perceive themselves as targets of the probe. Meanwhile, Boeing declined to comment on the matter, and the DOJ has yet to provide a response to requests for comment.



The Wall Street Journal also indicated that the investigation is expected to aid the DOJ's assessment of whether Boeing adhered to a previous settlement agreement following a federal inquiry into the safety of its 737 Max aircraft, which were involved in two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. In 2021, Boeing reached a settlement with the DOJ, agreeing to pay USD2.5 billion, including a USD244 million fine, to resolve the investigation into the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes. Additionally, the company attributed blame to two employees for providing misleading information to regulators regarding flaws in the aircraft's flight-control system.

