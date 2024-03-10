Wall Street see retreat from record highs amid volatile trading day

(MENAFN) Wall Street experienced a retreat from its recent record-setting spree, signaling a pause in the remarkable rally that had persisted since Halloween. The S&P 500 slipped by 0.7 percent on Friday from its previous all-time high, marking just the third losing week for the index in the past 19 weeks. Initially, the market showed signs of resilience as mixed data regarding the U.S. job market buoyed hopes for potential easing of interest rates. However, sentiment turned sour later in the day, particularly after Nvidia, one of the market's influential stocks, encountered an unusual setback following its remarkable ascent.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average followed suit, falling by 0.2 percent, while the Nasdaq composite experienced a more pronounced decline of 1.2 percent. Similarly, the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies edged down by 0.1 percent. This downturn interrupted a period of sustained gains, causing investors to reassess the trajectory of the market amidst shifting economic indicators and corporate performance.



For the week, the S&P 500 registered a modest decline of 0.3 percent, reflecting the broader market's tepid performance. The Dow also experienced a notable decrease of 0.9 percent, while the Nasdaq mirrored the S&P 500's decline, dropping by 1.2 percent. In contrast, the Russell 2000 managed to eke out a marginal gain of 0.3 percent, providing a silver lining amid the overall market downturn.



Despite the recent setback, Wall Street's major indices have delivered impressive gains for the year-to-date period. The S&P 500 remains up by 7.4 percent, buoyed by robust performance across various sectors. Similarly, the Dow has posted a gain of 2.7 percent, reflecting its resilience amidst market volatility. The Nasdaq has surged by 7.2 percent, driven by the continued outperformance of technology stocks. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 has notched up a respectable gain of 2.7 percent, underscoring the resilience of small-cap companies in the face of market headwinds.



As investors navigate the uncertainties surrounding monetary policy, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical tensions, the recent market turbulence serves as a reminder of the inherent volatility in financial markets. However, the underlying strength of the economy and corporate fundamentals continue to provide a foundation for long-term optimism, even amidst periodic bouts of market volatility.

