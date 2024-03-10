Hyderabad Woman Murdered In Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) A young woman from Hyderabad, who had been living with her family in Australia, has been found murdered, according to reports.
The body of Chaitanya Madhagani alias Swetha was found in a bin on the side of a deserted road in Buckley, west of Geelong in Victoria on Saturday.
Swetha was living with husband and their three-year-old son in Melbourne.
Local police suspect that the two parties involved are known to one another, and the offender may have fled overseas. Police established a second crime scene at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook in southwestern Melbourne.
They suspect that the woman was murdered at home and her body was dumped in a bin some 82 km away.
Swetha's husband, Ashok Raj Varikuppala, reportedly flew back to India recently with the couple's son.
MENAFN10032024000231011071ID1107957533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.