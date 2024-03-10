Federal judge dismisses Washington state law, allowing lawsuits against gun industry

(MENAFN) In a significant legal decision, a federal judge on Friday dismissed a challenge to a Washington state law that enables lawsuits against the gun industry under specific circumstances. The law, signed by Democratic Governor Jay Inslee in the previous year as part of a legislative effort to address gun violence, was one of three bills aimed at tightening regulations surrounding firearms.



The contested law mandates that the gun industry implement reasonable controls in the manufacturing, sale, and marketing of weapons. This includes measures to prevent the sale of firearms to individuals known to pose a danger or to straw buyers. Under the state's Consumer Protection Act, both the attorney general and private parties, such as the relatives of shooting victims, are empowered to file lawsuits seeking remedies or damages for violations of these provisions.



The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association representing members of the firearms industry, mounted a legal challenge against the law in U.S. District Court in Spokane. Arguing that the measure encroached upon both the Second Amendment and the free-speech rights of its constituents, the organization sought to invalidate the legislation.



However, U.S. District Judge Mary K. Dimke dismissed the lawsuit in a ruling issued on Friday. She determined that the organization lacked legal standing to challenge the law, highlighting that its members neither faced lawsuits under its provisions nor demonstrated an intent to violate its terms.



Reacting to the court's decision, Democratic Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who is also a gubernatorial candidate, hailed the law as a crucial tool in safeguarding Washingtonians from the scourge of gun violence. He emphasized the importance of holding the gun industry accountable for any negligent or reckless conduct that jeopardizes community safety.



The ruling represents a victory for proponents of stricter gun regulations in Washington state, reaffirming the legality and enforceability of measures aimed at curbing firearm-related harm. It underscores the state's commitment to implementing policies designed to promote public safety and mitigate the impact of gun violence on its communities.

