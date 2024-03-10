Sweden lifts freeze on UNRWA aid amid UN Security Council's warning of famine in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Sweden declared the lifting of a freeze on aid for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), following a stark warning from the UN Security Council regarding an "imminent famine" in the Gaza Strip.



The Nordic nation committed to providing an initial sum of USD20 million after receiving assurances from the agency regarding additional oversight on expenditure and personnel.



"The government has allocated 400 million kronor (around USD38.7 million) to UNRWA for the year 2024. Today's decision concerns a first payment of 200 million kronor (USD19.4 million)," the Swedish administration stated in a declaration.



The agency pledged to "allow controls, independent audits, to strengthen internal supervision and extra controls of personnel," as stated in their commitment.



In response to Israeli allegations implicating some of its members in the October 7 attacks, several countries, including Sweden, the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, suspended payments to UNRWA in late January, pending an investigation.



Sweden's decision aligns with the European Commission's announcement earlier in the month to release €50 million (USD54.7 million) in UNRWA funding.



Canada also declared on Friday its decision to resume aid, citing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The move follows domestic criticism for cutting assistance during Israel's conflict in Gaza.



Earlier this week, Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide urged the global community to stand in solidarity with the agency as “now is exactly the wrong time to halt funding for UNRWA.”



“If these decisions are not reversed, we run a serious risk of worsening the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” he made the statement in a communication issued by the Foreign Ministry.

