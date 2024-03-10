Poland assures farmers of adjustments in EU's Green Deal

(MENAFN) After a government meeting with protesting farmers ended without resolution, Poland pledged modifications to the EU's Green Deal on Saturday.



“On March 15, we will be able to say what changes will be made to the Green Deal. There is a high probability of abandoning the most harmful regulations,” Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak informed journalists in Warsaw.



During ongoing protests on Wednesday, farmers resorted to violence by throwing stones at police officers and breaching barriers around the parliament area, resulting in injuries to several officers.



The protests, which have been ongoing for a month, saw farmers demanding a withdrawal from the EU's Green Deal and restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports. Additionally, they blocked highways leading into the capital and rallied in front of the prime minister's office before marching toward parliament.



Prime Minister Donald Tusk acknowledged the legitimacy of the farmers' demands, expressing intentions to introduce amendments to the EU's Green Deal in response to the protests.



“The most controversial thing is leaving soil fallow, and we have a lot of indications that it will be abandoned,” Kolodziejczak further mentioned on Saturday. “Withdrawing these regulations is not that easy, and one prime minister or one government will not be enough to accomplish this,” he continued.



“We are also talking about 4.5 million tons of grain being removed from the market. This is needed to enter the new season with a clean slate. There will be funds for this. We are the first government to propose such a solution. This will be a very difficult conversation, we have certain financial frameworks that we must stick to,” Kolodziejczak declared.

