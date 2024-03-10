Iranian foreign minister discusses developments in Gaza with Qatari counterpart

(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar held discussions on Saturday regarding the "latest developments" in the besieged Gaza Strip, as reported by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.



In their discussions, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also addressed "initiatives proposed to stop the genocide and humanitarian blockade," as stated in a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.



Both parties "emphasized stepping up efforts and political measures" to tackle the disputes.



The death toll in the enclave resulting from Israeli attacks since October 7 stands at around 31,000, with a staggering 14,000 children among the casualties. Thousands more individuals are feared to be trapped under the rubble as a result of the relentless bombardment.



Qatar, in collaboration with Egypt and the United States, has been actively involved in intensive diplomatic efforts in recent weeks aimed at brokering a truce. The proposed agreement entails the Palestinian resistance group Hamas releasing Israeli captives in exchange for a cessation of Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territory.



During their discussions, the foreign ministers also addressed the current status of relations between Tehran and Doha, as highlighted in the statement. They emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and implementing agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries.



This diplomatic call occurred one week after Iranian Leader Ebrahim Raisi, during a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamid Al Thani, expressed concern over the "passivity and inaction" of certain Arab-Muslim countries in response to Israeli atrocities in Gaza. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 7th summit of heads of state of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Algiers.

