Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon kill over 5

(MENAFN) According to the state's national news agency, an Israeli airstrike on Saturday targeted a house in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of five Lebanese individuals and injuring over nine others. Among the injured were members of a single family.



“An Israeli raid targeted a house in the Ain neighborhood in the center of Khirbet Selm town, resulting in the death of a family of 4, who had fled from the town of Blida, and injuring more than 9 others,” the agency reported.



It highlighted that “Israeli warplanes fired two missiles at the house, resulting in the martyrdom of the father from the Marji family, his pregnant wife from the Fakih family, their two sons, and another person.”



In addition to the casualties at the targeted house, the airstrike also injured nine individuals from neighboring residences, all of whom were transported to the Tebnine government hospital for medical treatment.



Furthermore, the airstrike inflicted significant damage to dozens of surrounding houses, as reported by the agency.



Previously on Saturday, Hezbollah declared that “the Islamic resistance targeted an Israeli military force in the vicinity of Mount Adir (northern Israel) with appropriate weapons, causing direct casualties, including both killed and injured individuals.”



Tensions have escalated along the border between Lebanon and Israel, marked by sporadic exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. These clashes represent the deadliest confrontations between the two sides since the full-scale war they engaged in back in 2006.



The border tension coincides with an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which was initiated in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7th.

