               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Athlete Wins Two Medals In Shahdag International Ski Mountaineering Race


3/10/2024 8:09:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Nazrin Garibova (U-23) has garnered the silver and bronze medals in the Sprint and the Vertical Races respectively at the Shahdag International Ski Mountaineering Race tournament in Azerbaijan.

The tournament brought together nearly 60 athletes from 11 countries.

MENAFN10032024000195011045ID1107957505

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search