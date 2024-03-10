Suspected gunmen kidnap female Islamic students, woman in northwestern Nigeria

(MENAFN) According to a school official, suspected bandits carried out a kidnapping operation targeting more than a dozen Islamic students and a woman in northwestern Nigeria.



The incident occurred in Gidan Bakuso, a remote town located in the Gada Local Government area of Sokoto State, in the early hours of Saturday.



Residents, including Liman Abubakar, reported that a group of gunmen stormed the town, firing shots indiscriminately and creating chaos.



Abubakar, who serves as the head of the Islamic school, stated that amidst the pandemonium, the attackers killed one resident and abducted students who were attempting to flee the scene. Following a head count after the incident, it was determined that 15 students were missing.



Police spokesman Ahmad Rufai stated that authorities are still working to determine the exact number of individuals abducted during the attack.



"We don't know the exact figure of persons abducted. We've deployed our tactical team to the area to know how it happened for our immediate action," he declared.



Kidnappings have surged in Nigeria since the beginning of the year, signaling a disturbing trend that has led to heightened concerns over the safety and security of communities, particularly in the northern region. In the past week alone, more than 400 women and children have fallen victim to two separate attacks targeting schools and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the northern part of the country.

