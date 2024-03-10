Two Trapped Under Rubble In Dobropillia In Aftermath Of Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian kamikaze drone strike, the residential sector in Dobropillia, Donetsk region, suffered destruction and at least two civilians are believed to have been trapped under the rubble.

That's according to local police , Ukrinform reports.

"After midnight, enemy drones hit Dobropillia, causing destruction in the residential sector. Two civilians are likely under the rubble," the report says.

According to the police report, a person was killed, 14 residents were injured, residential buildings and a church were damaged in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian strikes.

Three civilians injured inregion due to Russian shelling over day

On March 9, eight settlements came under attack, including Zalizne, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, Chasiv Yar, Ocheretyne, Arkhangelske, Yelyzavetivka, and Novoukrainka.

As Russian artillery pummeled Chasiv Yar, a civilian was killed and two apartment blocks sustained damage.

As a result of another artillery shelling, four people were wounded in Ocheretyne, Arkhangelske, Yelyzavetivka and Ukrainsk, where private houses and apartment blocks were hit.

The invaders dropped a KAB-250 guided bomb on Toretsk and employed artillery, hitting two private homes and a religious building.

Russia targeted Myrnohrad with three S-300 missiles. Ten people were injured, including a child. Seventeen apartment blocks and 27 cars were damaged.

Zelensky: Russian insanity must lose war

As Ukrinform reported earlier, citing data from the local administration, 134 people, including 23 children, were evacuated from front line settlements in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours.

First photo comes from open sources