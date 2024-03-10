Russian Invaders Put Assaults On Pause, Shifting Focus Onto Aerial Recon, Kamikaze Drones, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the southern operational direction, Russian troops ran no assault missions for the second consecutive day, focusing on aerial reconnaissance and employing kamikaze drones and artillery.

That's according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

"In the operational zone of Defense Forces South, a counter-battery fight is ongoing, which remains the main type of military operations," the report says.

For the second day in a row, the enemy has not executed assault operations, instead focusing their efforts on doing aerial reconnaissance, firing artillery, and launching attack drones of various types.

Ukrainian soldiers are holding their ground, working to strengthen their positions and working on expanding their bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro.

"One warship from the enemy's sham fleet remains on combat duty again, only in the Sea of Azov," the report notes.

Russian missile carriers have not left their bases over the past three weeks.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Saturday, March 10, Ukraine intercepted 20 Russian UAVs in the southern operational zone.