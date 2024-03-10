Romanian administration emerges victorious in legal battle against Canadian mining firm

(MENAFN) Following a protracted legal battle, the Romanian government has emerged triumphant in a dispute with Canadian mining company Gabriel Resources. The dispute stemmed from the failed plans to establish a gold and silver mine in the mountainous western region of Rosia Montana, known for housing some of Europe's largest gold deposits. Gabriel Resources had sought a substantial $4.4 billion (4 billion euros) in damages from the Romanian state, which held a 20 percent stake in the project.



The Romanian government's withdrawal of support for the mining venture in 2014 set the stage for a lengthy legal confrontation. However, in a significant ruling issued by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, based in Washington, Gabriel Resources was directed to reimburse the Romanian government's legal expenses incurred during the arbitration process initiated by the Canadian miner in 2015.



Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu expressed gratitude towards the legal team representing Romania for their professionalism in navigating the complex legal proceedings. He emphasized the importance of preventing Romanian citizens from bearing the financial burden associated with a potential loss in the case. The ruling marks a pivotal moment in a dispute that has spanned a quarter of a century since Gabriel Resources first secured concession rights for the mining project.



Had the project proceeded as planned, it would have entailed significant environmental and social implications, including the destruction of four mountain tops, the displacement of hundreds of families, and the creation of a waste lake containing cyanide, a hazardous chemical used in gold extraction. The resolution of this dispute underscores the delicate balance between economic development and environmental conservation, with the Romanian government ultimately prioritizing the well-being of its citizens and the protection of its natural resources.

