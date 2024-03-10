King Hussein Cancer Foundation Launches 4Th Edition Of Research Award

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 10 (Petra) - The King Hussein Cancer Foundation launched the fourth edition of the King Hussein Prize for Cancer Research, established by Her Royal Highness Princess Ghida Talal, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center in 2020. Its purpose is to advance cancer research in the Arab region and combat cancer using cutting-edge scientific approaches.Arab researchers can apply for participation through the website , with submissions open until May 31st.The award categories include the Lifetime Achievement Award in both regional and international tracks, the Emerging Researcher Award in both regional and international tracks, and the Promising Researcher Grant.Last year, 200 researchers, spanning 20 countries, applied for the award. Their submissions underwent evaluation by a specialized jury based on predefined criteria.