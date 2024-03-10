Jordanian Hospitals Ink Treatments Deal For Algerian Patients

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 10 (Petra) - A delegation from Jordan's healthcare sector, led by the Ministry of Health, traveled to Algeria's capital yesterday to finalize agreements facilitating medical treatment for Algerian patients under the National Social Insurance Fund for Workers in Algeria at various Jordanian hospitals.The delegation, headed by the Ministry's Secretary General for Primary Health Care and Epidemics, Raed Shaboul, comprised representatives from prominent hospitals including the King Hussein Cancer Center, Abdali Hospital, Specialized Hospital, Al-Khalidi Hospital, and Jordan Hospital.The signing ceremony, attended by Algeria's Minister of Labour, Employment, and Social Security, Faycal Bentaleb, along with Jordan's Ambassador to Algeria, Shaker Amoush, and the Director General of Algeria's National Social Insurance Fund for Workers, Nazir Qawadriya, marked the formalization of these agreements.These accords stem from the diplomatic exchanges between Jordan and Algeria, particularly following a royal visit to Algeria in December 2022, and subsequent discussions during bilateral meetings, including the joint Jordanian-Algerian committee held in Amman last July.These interactions culminated in agreements covering various sectors, including healthcare cooperation and the treatment of Algerian patients in Jordanian medical facilities.Jordan's healthcare sector has gained global recognition for its significant investment in healthcare infrastructure, medical technology, and professional development. Such advancements have positioned Jordan as a leading destination for medical tourism in the Middle East, as acknowledged by the World Tourism Organization during a medical tourism conference held at the Dead Sea last June.