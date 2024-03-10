Nation Agrees With 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Today: EAM Jaishankar At Viksit Bharat Art Event

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar took some time off diplomacy to appreciate art at the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Artist Workshop in the capital on Sunday as artists from across the country envisioned their dreams of a developed India on canvas.

A host of professional artists and art students from across India participated in the day-long workshop under the aegis of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and Lalit Kala Akademi at the historic Purana Quila.

Taking to his X, the minister shared pictures from the event and wrote that he is "pleased to see the various expressions of Viksit Bharat through the medium of art".

"Stopped by at the #ViksitBharatAmbassador Artist Workshop at Purana Quila today. Commend @ngma_delhi and @LalitKalaLKA for organising."

"#ModiKiGuarantee was the underlying message that the country agrees with today," S. Jaishankar, said as he admired some of the artworks featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It covers a wide range of promises across sectors, citizens, and schemes. As stated on the PM Modi's website, it means a steadfast commitment to the welfare of the people.

"It is a guarantee for the development of the youth, empowerment of the women, welfare of the farmers, and all those marginalised and vulnerable who have been ignored for decades."

Calling the event a good initiative by the Central government, the artists said India will be a developed nation by 2047 and art will also have an important role in it.

While announcing the workshop, officials had said that around 3,000 professional artists were expected to participate in the event, and school students were also encouraged to take part in it virtually.