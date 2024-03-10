Outsiders, BJP Discards In Trinamool Congress' LS Polls List: Amit Malviya

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) Soon after Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced party candidates for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, BJP said that the list is loaded with“outsiders” many of whom are“BJP discards”.

BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and party's Central Observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya ridiculed certain names which featured in the list in his X post.

Malviya targeted Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol), Kirti Azad (Bardhaman-Durgapur), Yusuf Pathan (Baharampur), Krishna Kalyani (Raiganj), Mukut Mani Adhikari (Ranaghat), Sujata Mondal (Bishnupur), Biswajit Das (Bangaon) and ⁠Biplab Mitra (Balurghat)⁠.

“TMC doesn't have enough candidates of its own? Shatrughan Sinha, Kirti Azad and Yusuf Pathan are Bohiragotos (outsiders). TMC didn't find enough sons of the soil for the election” Malviya said in the post.

Sujata Mondal, who is the Trinamool Congress candidate from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency is the estranged wife of the sitting BJP Lok Sabha member Saumitra Khan from the same constituency.

The remaining four named by Malviya in his post are turncoat MLAs and leaders.

Malviya has also criticised Trinamool for re-nominating the sitting party MP from Murshidabad constituency, Abu Taher Khan.

“Abu Taher Khan, whose SUV dragged and killed a 6-year-old child, has been fielded from Murshidabad. Did TMC have any less criminals that Mamata Banerjee needed Taher on the list? And of course, Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Parliament for several violations and emerged as a face of impropriety,” Maliviya wrote.

The sitting BJP Lok Sabha member, Locket Chatterjee said that the actual battle will be between the“development policies” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the“corruption and misrule” of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The Chief Minister was having fun when Sandeshkhali was burning. The people of West Bengal have now crossed all the limits of patience. They will give a fitting reply to Trinamool this time,” Chatterjee said.