PM Modi To Gift Fourth Vande Bharat To MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, March 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag-off the fourth semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train for Madhya Pradesh on Monday, which will run between Khajuraho to Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi).

PM Modi has already gifted three Vande Bharat Express trains at different occasions last year - one of them running between Bhopal to Anand Vihar (Delhi).

While two others are running from Bhopal to Indore and Bhopal to Rewa (via Jabalpur). These two were gifted by PM Modi to the state on June 27.

The fourth Vande Bharat Express train that will be operating from Khajuraho, will have five stops in Madhya Pradesh - Khajuraho, Gwalior, Jhansi, Lalitpur and Tikamgarh, a senior Railways official told IANS.

According to the West Central Railway Zone (Bhopal- division), the Vande Bharat Express train running between Khajuraho to Hazrat Nizamuddin will cover 667 km in 6.40 hours.

As per the schedule, Vande Bharat Express train will leave from Khajuraho railway station at 2:30 pm (except on Monday) and will reach Delhi at 11.10 pm.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president V D Sharma said the Prime Minister is giving a big gift to the people of Bundelkhand region.

Notably, PM Modi had flagged-off the first Vande Bharat Express train for Madhya Pradesh during his visit to Bhopal on April 3, 2023.

Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the revamped Rani Kamalapati station, India's 'most-modern' railway station, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city which was earlier known as Habibganj.