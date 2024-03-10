Bitcoin reaches near record high, encounters resistance

(MENAFN) As of Friday, Bitcoin was nearing its all-time high but encountering resistance as it approached this threshold. The cryptocurrency was trading at approximately USD67,930 at 10:45 AM EDT, marking a daily gain of 1 percent. Over the past week, Bitcoin had recorded a notable increase of 10.5 percent, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap, a prominent digital asset price-tracking website.



Earlier in the week, Bitcoin had surged to USD68,990, reaching its highest level in its 15-year history. However, despite hovering around this level, Bitcoin struggled to surpass the USD69,000 mark and analysts suggested a possible retreat to the support level of USD64,000.



Bitcoin's recent rally traces back to January 11, when the US Securities and Exchange Commission granted approval for spot Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds). This decision enabled investors, particularly financial institutions, to engage in Bitcoin trading without direct ownership of the cryptocurrency.



Meanwhile, Ethereum, the leading altcoin by market capitalization, experienced a gain of 2.2 percent to reach USD3,939 at 10:53 AM, reflecting a week-on-week increase of 16.2 percent. Ethereum's price surge was attributed to anticipation surrounding the potential approval of a spot Ethereum ETF and the forthcoming Dencun upgrade scheduled for March 13.



The overall cryptocurrency market exhibited resilience and growth, with its value increasing by 1.1 percent to USD2.57 trillion. Bitcoin maintained its dominance in the crypto market at 52 percent, while Ethereum accounted for 18.4 percent of the market share, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. These figures underscore the continued dynamism and evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency market, driven by factors such as regulatory developments, technological upgrades, and investor sentiment.

