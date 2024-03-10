UN food price index declines for 7th consecutive month in February

(MENAFN) The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported on Friday that its food price index continued its downward trend for the seventh consecutive month throughout February. The index, which serves as a key indicator of global food prices, averaged 117.3 points during the month, marking a decrease of 0.9 points from the previous month's reading of 118.2. This recent figure represents the lowest level recorded since February 2021, highlighting a sustained decline in food prices across various categories.



Among the specific components of the index, significant decreases were observed in several key sectors compared to the same period a year earlier. Cereal prices, for instance, experienced a notable decline of 22.4 percent, while dairy prices dropped by 13.4 percent. Vegetable prices also registered a decrease of 11 percent, and meat prices saw a more modest decline of 0.8 percent year-on-year. Despite these overall decreases, sugar prices bucked the trend by increasing by 12.5 percent over the same period, suggesting a degree of volatility and variability within the broader food market landscape.



The ongoing decline in the FAO food price index reflects various factors influencing global food markets, including shifts in supply and demand dynamics, weather patterns affecting agricultural production, and broader economic conditions impacting consumer purchasing power. These trends carry implications for food security and inflationary pressures, particularly in regions heavily reliant on imported food commodities or vulnerable to price fluctuations. As such, monitoring and responding to changes in food prices remain critical for policymakers, international organizations, and stakeholders across the food supply chain to address emerging challenges and ensure access to affordable and nutritious food for populations worldwide.

MENAFN10032024000045015839ID1107957469