Oil rates increase on signs of growing demand in US, China

(MENAFN) Oil rates experienced an upward trend on Friday driven by indications of increasing demand in the United States and China, the two largest oil consumers globally.



At 11:08 AM local time (0808 GMT), the international benchmark Brent crude was trading at USD83.62 per barrel, marking a 0.80 percent increase from the previous trading session's closing price of USD82.96 per barrel.



Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) saw a 1.01 percent rise from its previous session, trading at USD79.73 per barrel compared to the earlier closing price of USD78.93 per barrel.



The rise in oil prices was supported by data illustrating a surge in gasoline demand in the United States, where both gasoline and distillate fuel oil inventories experienced declines of approximately 4.5 million barrels and 4.1 million barrels, respectively, according to figures from the Energy Information Administration. These decreases surpassed market expectations and indicated robust demand in the US market.



Furthermore, China, the largest importer of crude oil and the second-largest oil consumer globally, reported a 5.1 percent increase in crude oil imports during the first two months of the year compared to the previous year, as confirmed by the General Administration of Customs. This data suggests a recovery in demand within China, following economic challenges stemming from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Oil prices also received a boost following remarks by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, hinting at a potential earlier-than-expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. This supportive factor added to the positive momentum observed in oil markets during the trading session.

