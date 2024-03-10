Turkish Treasury reports cash deficit of USD12.8B in 1st two Months of 2024

(MENAFN) In the initial two months of the year, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry disclosed a cash shortfall of 405.4 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to USD12.8 billion. This announcement, made on Thursday, underscores the financial dynamics and challenges facing Turkey's economic landscape. The breakdown of the Treasury's financial activity during January and February reveals a comprehensive overview of its cash flow.



During this period, the Treasury recorded cash revenues amounting to 1.18 trillion Turkish liras, or USD37 billion. This influx of funds was significantly offset by total expenditures totaling 1.59 trillion Turkish liras, or USD49.8 billion. Notably, a substantial portion of these expenditures was attributed to interest payments, which accounted for 161.8 billion Turkish liras or USD5.08 billion.



Delving deeper into the Treasury's financial activity, non-interest expenditures amounted to 1.43 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to USD44.8 billion over the two-month period. The disparity between revenues and expenditures, inclusive of interest payments, culminated in a cash deficit of USD12.7 billion.



This deficit underscores the intricate financial balancing act that the Turkish Treasury faces, grappling with the dual challenge of generating sufficient revenues to cover both operational expenses and substantial interest obligations. The figures underscore the importance of strategic financial management and fiscal policies to address the deficit and ensure sustainable economic growth in the coming months.

