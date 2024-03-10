Shipping industry profits rise amid Red Sea tensions, rising inflation in Egypt

(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions in the Red Sea region and a startling increase in inflation rates in Egypt, shipping companies are experiencing an unexpected boon in profits, according to data released by the Fitch rating agency. The agency's findings show a staggering rise in Egypt's inflation rate to 35.7 percent in February, signaling the economic and political upheaval gripping the country.



The report highlights that diverting half of the cargo ships away from the Red Sea could trigger a significant uptick in freight rates and overall shipping costs. This diversion strategy is anticipated to contribute to short-term profit boosts for shipping companies as the crisis in the region persists.



Moreover, the data reveals a decline in traffic volumes through crucial waterways like the Suez Canal and the Panama Canal. This decline is not only impacting global trade but also presenting challenges in accurately measuring economic activity in regions affected by the turmoil.



As tensions continue to simmer in the Red Sea and inflation rates soar in Egypt, the shipping industry finds itself navigating a complex landscape where geopolitical factors and economic instability intersect. Despite the challenges posed by declining traffic volumes and disrupted trade routes, shipping companies are poised to capitalize on the situation, with short-term profitability on the horizon.

