Jordanian-Georgian Relations Strengthened Through Diplomatic Exchange

Amman, Mar. 10 (Petra) - Chairing the Jordanian-Georgian Parliamentary Friendship Association, Fayza Odaibat, highlighted the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and Georgia, built upon the foundation laid by both nations' leaderships.During the association's meeting with Georgian Ambassador Archil Dzuliashvili on Sunday, Odaibat underscored the alignment in both countries' stances on Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire and continuous humanitarian aid delivery.Odaibat lauded His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts to halt the aggression on Gaza, citing His Majesty's participation, along with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein, in aid operations aimed at alleviating the plight of Gazans.She advocated for bolstering trade, educational, cultural, and tourism exchanges between the nations, along with increasing scholarships for Jordanian students to study in Georgia.Dzuliashvili highlighted the depth of bilateral relations, echoing the call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the adherence to humanitarian laws.He mentioned plans for a potential direct flight between Jordan and Georgia in the upcoming summer and assured that the association's proposals regarding scholarships for Jordanian students in Georgia would be reviewed.