JFZIC Calls For EV Infrastructure Boost Amid Surge In Demand

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 10 (Petra) - Representative of the vehicle sector in the Jordan Free Zones Investors Commission (JFZIC), Jihad Abu Nasser, has underscored the pressing need to bolster the infrastructure supporting electric vehicles (EVs), such as installing more charging stations, to cater to the growing demand from consumers and to incentivize them to adopt more sustainable transportation alternatives.In a statement issued on Sunday, the JFZIC highlighted the latest customs clearance statistics concerning cars in the Kingdom. These figures reveal a significant shift in the dynamics of Jordan's vehicle market, with an unprecedented surge in the demand for electric vehicles.Abu Nasser emphasized that the escalating interest in EVs signals a promising trajectory for this sector. The data for January and February 2024 indicated a total clearance of 12,738 vehicles, marking a noticeable uptick compared to 9,437 vehicles recorded during the corresponding period in 2023, showcasing a growth rate of approximately 35 percent.Furthermore, Abu Nasser pointed out that the clearance of gasoline-powered vehicles plummeted to its lowest historical levels in February, with only 425 vehicles cleared. Over the past two months, a total of 930 gasoline vehicles were cleared, a stark decline from the 2,174 vehicles cleared during the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of about 57 percent.The clearance of EVs witnessed a remarkable surge, with 8,814 vehicles registered in January and February 2024, compared to 3,645 vehicles during the same period last year, indicating a staggering increase of over 141 percent.While the clearance for diesel vehicles experienced a marginal increase from 1,152 vehicles to 1,192 vehicles in the comparison period, the clearance for hybrid vehicles saw a decline from 2,463 vehicles to 1,802 vehicles, reflecting a decrease of about 27 percent.