Death Toll In Gaza Surpasses 31K

Gaza, Mar. 10 (Petra) - The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to 31,045 deaths and 72,654 injuries during the 156th consecutive day.
The ministry said in its Sunday report that the occupation carried out 8 massacres against families in Gaza, claiming 85 lives and causing 130 injuries during the past 24 hours.
It added that 72 percent of the victims of Israeli attacks were children and women. Meanwhile, bodies are still trapped under the rubble or spread on the roads, as the occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.
