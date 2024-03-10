Jordanian Delegation To Partake In UN Women's Commission Session

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 10 (Petra) - Leading a Jordanian delegation, Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa, overseeing Women's Empowerment, will join the 68th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in New York.Commencing Monday and spanning until next Friday, the session entails discussions on gender equality acceleration and empowering women worldwide. Alongside, Bani Mustafa will convene with counterparts from friendly nations to address women-centric concerns.Parallel to the session, Palestine and the Arab League host side events spotlighting Gaza.Moreover, Bani Mustafa will engage as a keynote speaker in sessions led by the World Bank, UNICEF, and UN Women.Additionally, Jordan and Tunisia, in collaboration with the French Development Agency, will organize an event focusing on gender-sensitive budgeting.Conversations at the meetings will revolve around hastening gender equality, empowering women and girls, combating poverty, fortifying gender-sensitive institutions and funding, bolstering social protection systems, optimizing public service access, and ensuring sustainable infrastructure to advance gender equality.