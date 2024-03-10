You All Will Become Witnesses To 'Vikas Ki Kranti': Piyush Goyal At Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Artist Workshop

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Textiles, Piyush Goyal attended the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Artist Workshop in the national capital on Sunday, and hailed the pioneering and innovative artworks done by the artists to promote the idea of a developed India by 2047.

He lauded the artists for their priceless and invaluable contribution in furthering the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047 and said all of them will witness the revolutionary growth and India's journey from here to a developed nation.

Piyush Goyal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for galvanising the countrymen, and making the entire 140 crore population, a participant in the India growth story. He said that India is making its presence worldwide and this will only get emboldened in years to come.

"I thank the Prime Minister for envisaging the Viksit Bharat 2047 dream and also turning it into a mass movement. It's because of his foresightedness and vision that the country is taking rapid strides. The day is not far when all the citizens will have access to all amenities and facilities, as in any developed country," the minister told the artists and craftsmen.

Hailing the artists for making the event a vibrant affair with their craft and artwork, the minister said their effort and endeavour will not go unnoticed and 'all of you all will become witnesses to the Vikas ki Kranti'.

The Minister also asserted that India was set to realise its true potential and get its due on the global stage.

"It's time to demolish all the colonial hangover and realise the nation's inherent potential while keeping our cultural values and traditions on top," he said, while urging all to take pride in their roots.

Goyal said that being the Commerce Minister, he also owed them an opportunity and a platform where they could showcase their creations, and also get due remuneration for their craft.

The day-long Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Artist Workshop, organised in Delhi, saw the participation of artists from various states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, among others.

All the artists and craftsmen spoke favourably about the path-breaking Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative and said that this was a welcome move to bring them on a big platform.