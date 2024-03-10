Community In Kherson Region Receives Over Hundred Windows From Benefactors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, the Novovorontsov community received more than 100 windows for municipal institutions from benefactors.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"Restoration of social infrastructure with the support of philanthropists. The Novovorontsov community received more than a hundred windows," the report says.

It is noted that they will be installed in municipal institutions.

The building structures were provided by the 'Born to Serve People' NGO and the All-Ukrainian Association of Communities.

Three civilians injured inregion due to Russian shelling over day

As reported, almost 40% of the planned number of houses in the Kherson region have been repaired as part of the first phase of the "Plich-o-plich" project.