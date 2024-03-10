Zelensky: Russian Insanity Must Lose War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's insanity must lose the war, says President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.
That's according to Zelensky's posting on Facebook , seen by Ukrinform.
"The more insane statements are coming from Moscow, the greater our strength must be. Only our strength in protecting life and our ability to achieve our aims can sober Russia up, at least partially," Zelensky emphasized.
"Russian insanity must lose this war. And we are making every effort to achieve this," the president emphasized. Read also:
Zelensky also published photos showing Ukrainian defenders representing various branches of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Ukrainian president, Western partners realize that if Ukraine does not survive Russia's onslaught, the Kremlin will NATO Allies next and that is when all members of the Alliance will have to engage in the war directly.
