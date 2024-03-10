FIG World Cup In Baku: Ukrainian Gymnast Wins Gold On Vault

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian athlete Nazar Chepurnyi has won the gold medal in
vault at the FIG World Cup in gymnastics in Baku with a score of
14.900 points, Azernews reports.
Shek Wai Hung of Hong Kong took second place with a score of
14.866. The third position with a score of 14.866 points was taken
by Harry Hepworth from the UK.
The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic
Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes
representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.
The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the
2024 Olympic Games.
MENAFN10032024000195011045ID1107957424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.