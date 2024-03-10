FIG World Cup In Baku: Chinese And US Gymnasts Share First Place In Pommel Horse Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chinese Taipei gymnast Lee Chih-kai and US gymnast Stephen
Nedoroscik have shared first place in the pommel horse exercise at
the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azernews reports.
The bronze medal went to Chinese Taipei's Hsiao Yu Chan, whose
performance was rated by the judges at 15.300 points.
The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic
Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes
representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.
The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the
2024 Olympic Games.
MENAFN10032024000195011045ID1107957423
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.