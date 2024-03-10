FIG World Cup In Baku: Chinese And US Gymnasts Share First Place In Pommel Horse Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chinese Taipei gymnast Lee Chih-kai and US gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik have shared first place in the pommel horse exercise at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azernews reports.

The bronze medal went to Chinese Taipei's Hsiao Yu Chan, whose performance was rated by the judges at 15.300 points.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games.