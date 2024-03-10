Kuwait Amir Exchanges Ramadan Greetings With Arab, Muslim Leaders

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah exchanged congratulatory cables with the leaders of Arab and Muslim countries on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless the Arab and Muslim nations in this month and bestow health upon them. (end) seo

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.