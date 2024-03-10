(MENAFN) ‘What would Jesus do?’ is ongoing argument amid Palestinians, Israelis

Both Israel as well as Palestinians have appealed Jesus Christ to back their reason as the ruthless war in Gaza completes its fifth month.



Palestinian politician, Riham Barghouti, initiated appeal the memory of Jesus of Nazareth at a conference of the United Nations Human Rights Council previously this week, when condemning the Israeli army doings in Gaza that have murdered more than 30,000 individuals as well as wounding additional 70,000 till now.



“Jesus was born in Palestine. And if Jesus were alive, he would cry his soul out due to the killing of the children in the land where he was born,” Barghouti stated.



A 14-another footage of that comment was openly shared by the Israeli Foreign Ministry on their Russian-language Telegram channel, together a mocking condemnation.



“Palestinian representatives at the UN are again telling lies. Jesus was a Jew, born in Judea, and would have been brutally killed by Hamas or taken hostage on October 7th. The Palestinian delegation to the UN would applaud these crimes, as they do now,” the ministry stated.



Their shared post was created on Thursday, five months after the day the Palestinian army party attacked Israeli outskirts as well as colonies close to Gaza, murdering nearly 1,200 humans as well as capturing additional 200 war captives.



Christians think that Jesus was born to a Jewish family from Nazareth, now the biggest town in the Northern District of Israel. Bethlehem, the ‘little town’ of Christ’s birth, was pinned at the time in the Roman-ruled Herodian kingdom. It is presently a town nearly ten kilometers south of alienated Jerusalem, in the Palestinian-ruled West Bank, which was historically ruled by Arab Christians and presently has an Arab Muslim mass.



MENAFN10032024000045015687ID1107957394