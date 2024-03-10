Biden declares different strategy to transfer assistance to Gaza

(MENAFN) The United States Army is going to establish an impermanent pier on the Gazan shore so that its able to transfer humanitarian assistance to the overwhelmed Palestinian territory, Leader Joe Biden stated throughout his State of the Union speech on Thursday evening.



The conflict amid Israel as well as the Palestinian army party Hamas has got into its fifth month this week. The United States previously started airdropping bundles of assistance into Gaza, as well as the recent strategy is established to ease the transfers through sea.



“Tonight I’m directing the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters,” Biden stated.



He also noted that “no US boots will be on the ground.”



An elder White House representative informed journalists that the pier is going to be capable of getting “hundreds of additional truckloads of assistance each day.” The first export is going to come through Cyprus, the representative stated.



Based on the representative who talked to journalists briefly before Biden gave his speech, the United States is going to“coordinate with the Israelis on the security requirements on land,” as well as operate with the United Nations also humanitarian teams to dispense the assistance.



The recent strategy is going to “take a number of weeks to plan and execute,” the representative stated.



Exceeding 30,000 individuals have been murdered in Gaza since October, based on the regional Hamas-led authorities. Nearly 90 percent of Gaza’s pre-conflict citizens have become refugees, with United Nations assistance director Martin Griffiths cautioning the previous week that life is “draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed.”



MENAFN10032024000045015687ID1107957393