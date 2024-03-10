Malaysian Premier criticizes West over Israel-Gaza ‘murderous rampage’

(MENAFN) Malaysia’s Premier, Anwar Ibrahim, has blamed Western presidents of fulfilling global rule in a biased manner as they condemn Russia’s army works in Ukraine, however, don’t defend a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.



Referring to the Australian National University in Canberra on Thursday, Anwar stated that, for 60 years, the West has provided “carte blanche” to Israel to maintain its “murderous rampage on the Palestinians.”



“Unfortunately, the gut-wrenching tragedy that continues to unfold in the Gaza Strip has laid bare the self-serving nature of much valued, the much-vaunted rules-based order,” the Premier said.



The changing as well as unpredictable reaction by the West to the Russia-Ukraine as well as Israel-Gaza wars “defied reasoning,” he emphasized. It was a “fool’s errand” to think that other nations, together with the Indo-Pacific, would not see contradictions in the fulfilling of global rule.



Anwar has also pressured Australia to bring back subsidy for the United Nations assistance organization UNRWA in Gaza.



Australia, Canada, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, the Netherlands as well as different countries stopped subsidy to UNRWA previously during 2024 following the organization imitating a probe into claims that 12 workers had taken part in the October 7 Hamas assault on Israel.



The Gaza war intensified on October 7 following a Palestinian army party Hamas initiated an abrupt cross-border assault on Israel, murdering nearly 1,200 individuals also abducting almost 250.



In reply, Israel initiated great air-raids as well as a ground mission in the Palestinian territory.



Exceeding 30,000 individuals have been murdered in the attack, based on the Gazan health administration, as the United Nations has cautioned of an unparalleled humanitarian catastrophe, along with terrible insufficiencies of food as well as medicine.



