(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Switzerland's RSI news agency, Pope Francis urged the Ukrainian government to exhibit courage and bring an end to the ongoing bloodshed through negotiations with Russia. Addressing the complex debate within Ukraine about the merits of surrender versus negotiations, the pontiff emphasized the strength in choosing negotiation, stating, "When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate."



Pope Francis challenged the notion that negotiation implies surrender, asserting that it is an act of courage to prevent the country from descending into a suicidal path. He stressed the importance of considering the well-being of the people and urged for timely negotiations to avert further loss of life. The Pope also highlighted the significance of seeking mediation from other countries to facilitate the peace process.



Acknowledging the multi-faceted nature of the conflict, Pope Francis mentioned that many countries are eager to contribute to ending the conflict that entered its third year in February. The pontiff's call for negotiations aligns with the international community's ongoing efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



The article delves into Pope Francis' perspective on the ongoing debate in Ukraine and his advocacy for courageous negotiations. It explores the complexities of the conflict, the challenges faced in meaningful peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, and the role of international mediation. Additionally, the piece examines the contrasting positions of Ukraine and its Western backers and Russia, shedding light on the diplomatic intricacies at play in the region,

MENAFN10032024000045015687ID1107957383