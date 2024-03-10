Ireland votes to maintain sexually biased language in constitution

(MENAFN) In a significant referendum held on Friday, Irish voters have decisively opposed proposed revisions to the country's conservative constitution, specifically rejecting changes aimed at redefining the concept of families and eliminating language perceived as sexist. The referendum coincided with International Women's Day and involved two key propositions: expanding constitutional protection for families to include those based on "durable relationships" other than marriage and removing a clause about the state's responsibility to ensure that economic necessity does not compel mothers to neglect their "duties in the home."



Official results released late on Saturday revealed that 67.7 percent of voters were against redefining the family, while nearly 74 percent rejected the removal of the "duties in the home" clause. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, acknowledging the defeat at a press conference in Dublin, expressed disappointment, admitting that the government failed to persuade the majority of the public.



Varadkar had previously characterized the 'no' vote as "a step backwards" for women's rights and criticized the constitution's "very old-fashioned language, very sexist language." Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin echoed his frustration with the results but emphasized the government's full respect for the decision.



Irish media outlets have cited several factors contributing to the rejection, including the vague wording of the amendments, messaging challenges, and lackluster campaigning. The rejection of the proposed changes raises questions about the persistence of traditional gender roles in Irish society and the complexities surrounding constitutional reform efforts.



This article explores the implications of the referendum results on Ireland's societal norms and constitutional language, delving into the arguments presented by both proponents and opponents of the proposed revisions. It also examines the potential consequences for women's rights and the broader conversation about gender equality in the country.





MENAFN10032024000045015687ID1107957381