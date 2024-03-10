Polish FM supports transferring NATO troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, has weighed in on the possibility of deploying NATO troops to Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, stating that it is "not unthinkable." Sikorski's remarks come in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's recent statement expressing openness to the idea of soldiers from the United States-led military alliance being sent to aid Kiev. While Macron's initial comment faced denials from other NATO leaders, he continued to make assertive statements, insisting that there are no limits or "red lines" when it comes to supporting Ukraine.



Speaking at a conference marking the 25th anniversary of Poland joining NATO in Warsaw, Sikorski advocated for an "asymmetric escalation" in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. He noted that the presence of NATO forces in Ukraine is a conceivable option, echoing Macron's stance on making Russian President Vladimir Putin fear the alliance rather than the reverse.



The Foreign Minister's endorsement of Macron's initiative underscores a growing sentiment within certain NATO member states to adopt a more assertive stance against Russia's actions in Ukraine. Sikorski emphasized the need for the West to respond resolutely, demonstrating courage and historical responsibility in the face of the ongoing conflict.



However, Poland's Defense Minister, Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, sought to clarify that while the Polish Army would not be deployed in Ukraine, the country remains committed to supporting Ukraine through the delivery of equipment. Despite assurances from the defense minister, Sikorski's comments highlight the evolving discourse within NATO regarding potential troop deployment, adding a layer of complexity to the alliance's collective response to the crisis.



