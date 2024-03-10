Hungarian PM claims Trump`s homecoming would be better for world

(MENAFN) In a recent video message posted on his Facebook page, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed his belief that the return of former United States President Donald Trump to the White House could play a pivotal role in resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Orban, known for his close relationship with Trump, made these remarks following a meeting with the 45th United States president at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.



During Trump's tenure from 2017 to 2021, Orban referred to him as the "president of peace" who garnered respect worldwide and created conditions conducive to global harmony. Orban contended that under Trump's leadership, there were no conflicts in regions like Ukraine or the Middle East. In a bold assertion, the Hungarian leader claimed that if Trump were the current United States president, the war in Ukraine might not have occurred.



Orban shared that he and Trump reached a consensus during their meeting, emphasizing that peace could be achieved with world leaders who genuinely desire it. Proudly declaring Hungary's commitment to peace, Orban highlighted his country's consistent call for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In contrast to some European Union neighbors, Hungary has refrained from supplying weapons to Ukraine, maintained economic ties with Moscow, and criticized European Union sanctions against Russia as counterproductive.



This article explores the Hungarian Prime Minister's perspective on the potential impact of Trump's return on global peace efforts, delving into the dynamics of their meeting and Hungary's distinct diplomatic stance amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It also examines the broader implications of Orban's assertions in the context of ongoing geopolitical tensions and diplomatic initiatives.



