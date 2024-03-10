20 Million People Visited Riyadh Season

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Thanks to the support of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, 20 million people travelled to Riyadh during the 2023 season, according to Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Shikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

The 2023 Riyadh Season witnessed many achievements as it hosted several major entertainment events and activities, the most prominent of which are three international boxing fights and a martial arts fight, in addition to tennis, snooker, padel and skiing tournaments, and Riyadh Season Football Cup Championship, in addition to hosting the Egypt Cup, and the opening of the Kingdom Arena, which was built in record time.

Many plays, artistic concerts, and the“Joy” party for entertainment makers were also hosted, with the presence of a group of international and Arab celebrities.–SPA

