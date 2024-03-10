Scientists detect Chernobyl great worms

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking study, a team of American researchers from New York University (NYU) has unveiled the remarkable resilience of a common worm species in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) to chronic radiation. The CEZ has been strictly off-limits to humans since the devastating nuclear power plant meltdown in 1986. Led by NYU biology Professor Matthew Rockman and postdoctoral associate Sophia Tintori, the researchers embarked on a unique expedition to the CEZ in 2019, armed with Geiger counters and clad in protective gear.



The focus of their investigation was the Oscheius tipulae, a nematode worm species found abundantly in the region. As Rockman explains, "These worms live everywhere, and they live quickly, so they go through dozens of generations of evolution while a typical vertebrate is still putting on its shoes," highlighting the rapid evolutionary cycles of these creatures. The team meticulously collected samples of soil, decaying fruits, and other organic matter, strategically choosing locations with varying levels of radiation.



Delving into the genetic makeup of 15 Chernobyl worms, the researchers sequenced their genomes and compared them to five lineages of nematodes from non-radiation-exposed areas.



Surprisingly, the study revealed that while the worm lineages displayed differences in their ability to tolerate DNA damage, these variations did not correspond to the radiation levels at their respective collection sites. Astonishingly, the researchers "could not detect a signature of radiation damage" in the Chernobyl worms, a revelation that raises intriguing possibilities.



Cautioning against premature conclusions, Tintori and Rockman expressed hope that their findings could pave the way for innovative applications, such as potential breakthroughs in cancer treatment. Published in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), their study opens up new avenues for scientific exploration and holds promise for unlocking the secrets of radiation resistance in living organisms. The implications of this research extend beyond the realms of Chernobyl, offering valuable insights into the adaptability and resilience of life in the face of extreme environmental challenges.



MENAFN10032024000045015687ID1107957356