Azerbaijani Wrestler Won A Silver Medal In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Musa Aghayev successfully
performed at the "Yashar Dogu & Vehbi Emre" tournament held in
Antalya.
Azernews reports that the athlete competing in
the 65 kg weight category won a silver medal.
Other members of the team - Ziraddin Bayramov, Murad Hagverdiyev
(both 65 kilograms), Jabrayil Gadjiyev, Murad Yevloyev (both 74
kilograms) and Gadjimurad Magomedsaidov (97 kilograms) did not make
it to the list of prize winners.
On the last day of the competition - March 10, Jeyhun
Allahverdiyev (61 kilograms), Magomed-Bashir Khaniyev, Sabir
Jafarov (both 70 kilograms), Ashraf Ashirov, Ramiz Hasanov (both 79
kilograms), Shamil Zubairov and Abduljalil Shabanov (both 92
kilogram) will come out on the carpet.
MENAFN10032024000195011045ID1107957343
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.