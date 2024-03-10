Kuwait To Host IIHF World Championship Division 4 Next April

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Winter Games Club announced on Sunday that it was ready to host the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship (IIHF) Division 4 next April.

The tournament includes the participation of Mongolia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Kuwait.

In a statement for KUNA, Vice President of the Kuwait Winter Games Club Khaled Al-Mutairi said that the club is conducting a full maintenance for the Ice rink, changing rooms and medical clinic in line with the requirements of the IIHF.

"These maintenance works aim to display the tournament in the best image possible that suits the ice hockey sport in Kuwait," said Al-Mutairi.

He pointed out that the Kuwaiti team is enthused and serious about the tournament, and set to camp for training as part of their preparation for the championship. (end)

