Detentions in Germany due to supposed luxury vehicle Russia-import plot

(MENAFN) German law enforcement and emergency services have carried out a series of raids targeting a criminal network accused of smuggling luxury cars into Russia, in violation of European Union sanctions, as reported by public broadcaster RBB24. The raids, conducted on seven private and company premises in Berlin and Brandenburg, were part of an operation led by the Frankfurt (Oder) public prosecutor's office. The Berlin-Brandenburg Customs Investigation Office and Berlin Police jointly released a statement confirming the searches, which included the examination of a bank safe deposit box.



Three suspects, aged 25, 49, and 52, were arrested during the operations, with authorities confiscating cash, real estate, and vehicles valued at over EUR1 million (USD1.09 million). The gang members stand accused of illegally selling more than 400 luxury cars, totaling over EUR28 million (USD30.6 million), to Russia since June 2022. The alleged scheme involved falsely claiming the cars were destined for export to Belarus while deliberately violating European Union sanctions imposed on Russia due to its military actions in Ukraine.



Each car involved in the illicit operation had an average value of approximately EUR70,000 (USD76,511), exceeding the EUR50,000 (USD54,650) limit specified by European Union sanctions for car exports to Russia. If convicted, the suspects could face a prison sentence of at least two years, according to the ongoing investigation.



This article delves into the details of the German crackdown on an alleged luxury car smuggling network, exploring the accusations of violating European Union sanctions, the methods employed by the criminal group, and the potential legal consequences for those involved.







