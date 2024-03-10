Non-Jordanian Investors Hold 47Pct Of ASE Market Value As Of February 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 10 (Petra) -- Data released by the Amman Stock Exchange reveals that non-Jordanian investors bought shares worth JD8.9 million Jordanian in February 2024, accounting for 8.7% of the month's total trading volume. Conversely, these investors offloaded shares valued at 31.7 million dinars during the same timeframe.From the beginning of the year until the end of February 2024, non-Jordanian investments in the stock exchange totaled approximately JD15.5 million in purchases, representing 7.2% of the aggregate trading volume. Sales by non-Jordanian entities during this period reached JD42.3 million.Arab investors predominantly contributed to the non-Jordanian investment pool, with purchases amounting to JD8.3 million, or 93.6% of non-Jordanian acquisitions in February. Non-Arab investors made up the remainder, purchasing JD0.6 million worth of shares, equivalent to 6.4% of non-Jordanian purchases.Regarding sales, Arab investors sold shares totaling JD10.4 million, constituting 32.7% of non-Jordanian sales for February, while non-Arab investor sales were more significant at JD21.3 million, making up 67.3% of the total.By the end of February 2024, non-Jordanian investors held approximately 47.1% of the total market value on the Amman Stock Exchange. Legal investment institutions, including corporations, establishments, and funds, accounted for 35.3% of this figure. Arab and non-Arab contributions to the market value stood at 32.2% and 14.9%, respectively.In sectoral terms, non-Jordanian investment was notably high in the financial and industrial sectors, with contributions of 51.3% and 52.4%, respectively. The services sector saw a lower contribution rate of 21.4% from non-Jordanian investors.