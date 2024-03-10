Report shows STI`s increasing in EU

(MENAFN) The documented figures revealed a disturbing trend, with gonorrhea cases rising by 48 percent, syphilis cases by 34 percent, and chlamydia cases by 16 percent across the EU/EEA.



Notably, the report did not provide specific figures for viral STIs like HIV and Hepatitis. The surge in STI cases underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address and mitigate the impact of these infections.



ECDC Director Andrea Ammon emphasized the importance of sexual health education, expanded access to testing and treatment services, and combating the stigma associated with STIs as crucial strategies to tackle this growing public health issue. During a media conference on Thursday, Ammon remarked on the stark picture painted by the numbers, calling for immediate attention and action to address the situation.



Furthermore, the report acknowledged that the provided figures likely represent only the tip of the iceberg, as surveillance data may underestimate the true burden of STIs due to variations in testing practices, access to sexual health services, and reporting practices across different countries. While treatable, STIs such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis can lead to severe complications, including chronic pain and infertility, if left untreated.



This article delves into the alarming findings of the ECDC's Annual Epidemiological Report, analyzing the implications of the rising STI cases across Europe and exploring potential strategies and interventions to curb this concerning public health trend.





