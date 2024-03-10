Trinamool's List Of 42: Yusuf Pathan From Baharampur, Mahua Moitra Fielded Again

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Sunday announced the names for all 42 Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024.

The names were announced by Abhishek Banerjee during a rally at the Brigade Ground here.

He will be contesting from the Diamond Harbour constituency

The surprise candidate put up by the party is former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from the Baharampur seat. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the sitting MP from the seat.

In other major takeaways from Trinamool's list, sitting MP actor Nusrat Jahan, the sitting MP from the Basirhat seat, has been dropped from the list.

Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in a bribe-for-question scam, has been renominated from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Kirti Azad will contest from the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency in West Burdwan district.

Actor Saayoni Ghosh will be contesting from the Jadavpur constituency after actor Mimi Chankraborty's announcement that she wanted to quit politics.