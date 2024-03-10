(MENAFN) The unexpected resignation of United States Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland has sparked various theories and speculations surrounding the true reasons behind her departure from the State Department. Moscow attributes her exit to the perceived failure of the "anti-Russian course" and the overall setbacks in the American "Ukrainian project." Simultaneously, attention in Washington is shifting to the potential nomination of Kurt Campbell, the current figure overseeing Indo-Pacific policy, as Nuland's successor in the second-ranking position at the State Department. Analysts and media outlets are interpreting this move as indicative of a changing geopolitical focus, emphasizing Asia as a priority amid what appears to be declining United States interest in Ukraine.



Nuland's announcement has taken many by surprise, considering her extensive career spanning over 35 years at the United States State Department, where she played a pivotal role in major international crises and conflicts. From her involvement in the 2014 Maidan events in Ukraine to her active participation in shaping American foreign policy, Nuland's legacy is noteworthy.



As Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid tribute to Nuland's accomplishments, emphasizing her role in restoring "America's global leadership," the departure raises questions about the dynamics at play within the Biden administration. This article delves into the various speculations surrounding Nuland's resignation, exploring the potential implications of her departure on United States foreign policy, especially in the context of shifting priorities, as indicated by the potential appointment of Kurt Campbell. Analyzing the diplomatic landscape, the article seeks to unravel the complexities surrounding this unexpected development and its broader significance on the international stage.



