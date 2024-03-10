Trump claims Biden`s State of Union is worst ever that has been established

(MENAFN) In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, former President Donald Trump lambasted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, deeming it the "worst ever made" and accusing Biden of delivering a speech filled with "tremendous misrepresentation and lies." The 68-minute address, during which Biden repeatedly criticized his predecessor without mentioning him by name, has sparked a renewed exchange of verbal jabs between the current president and his potential opponent in the upcoming presidential election.



Trump characterized Biden's delivery as "angry, polarizing, and hate-filled," describing it as an "embarrassment to our country." The former president highlighted what he perceived as an "angry" tone in Biden's address, suggesting it reflects a characteristic of individuals who sense they are "losing it."



In response to Biden's allegations that Trump had "bowed down" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump dismissed the claims and asserted that it is the current administration that has become a "puppet for Putin and Xi, and virtually every other leader." The political sparring between the two leaders intensifies against the backdrop of key policy differences, including the ongoing debate over a massive foreign aid package, which includes USD60 billion for Ukraine. Biden contends that Republican representatives are hindering the passage of this aid package, claiming they "want us to walk away from our leadership in the world."



This article delves into the post-State of the Union exchange between President Biden and his predecessor, analyzing Trump's critiques and highlighting the escalating tensions as the 2024 presidential election approaches. It explores the key points of contention, shedding light on the contrasting narratives presented by both leaders on issues such as foreign aid and global leadership.







MENAFN10032024000045015687ID1107957308